Roger Federer is unsure over plans from the International Tennis Federation [ITF] to revamp the Davis Cup but admits he will be ready to give the new format a try should it come into play.

Tennis' governing body has unanimously endorsed a plan put forward by an investment group founded by Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique to replace the tournament with a World Cup-style event that would take place over one week in November, starting in 2019.

An ITF annual general meeting to be held in Orlando in August will decide whether the proposal goes through. Pique's group has pledged to invest €3bn over 25 years to support the project.

The development has produced a mixed response from within the tennis world. Rafael Nadal has been a vocal critic of the current format in recent years, believing the lack of star power has affected the competition's standing while also proposing a shorter schedule that he believes would encourage the sport's biggest names to make a bigger commitment.

Backing Pique's vision for the revamp, the 16-time grand slam champion recently told German agency DPA: "Obviously, when something does not work perfectly, you have to look for new solutions. This is a good initiative that can work."

The new format has been met with some resistance however. Yannick Noah, current captain of the France team which won the competition last year, tweeted his dismay on Thursday, writing: "The end of the Davis Cup. What sadness. They have sold the soul of a historic competition."

Former world number one Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who led Russia to Davis Cup success in 2002, has also come out to back those comments.

Federer helped Switzerland win their first ever Davis Cup in 2014 at their 85th attempt and admits the fond memories he has of the competition means he has been slightly taken aback by efforts of others to change it.

The 20-time grand slam champion is keen to see how the new proposals develop, before giving it his full support.

Speaking at Tuesday's [27 February] Laureus Awards, where the 36-year-old was named world sportsman of the year and awarded comeback of the year, he said: "I am surprised this is happening, just because I do not know another Davis Cup other than the current format," the Daily Express report.

"Time will tell us if it is okay. I am hearing a lot of extremely positive and extremely negative reactions. It will be interesting to see what happens, if it will be the final format."