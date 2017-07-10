World number five Roger Federer takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the men's singles at Wimbledon on Monday (10 July).

Federer will face Dimitrov as he looks to continue what has been an above expectations calendar year so far.

Returning from a six-month knee injury, the Swiss ace has defied the odds with wins in the Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami and Halle Open. And he will now hope to continue that winning run at SW19 where he is a seven-time winner.

Federer has so far gone past Alexandr Dolgopolov, Dusan Lajovic and most recently, Mischa Zverev on Saturday (8 July) to reach this stage, having yet to drop a single set.

A win on Monday could set up a potential quarter-final meeting with Milos Raonic or Alexander Zverev.

However, he will have to get past the 11th-ranked Dimitrov, who is nicknamed "Baby Fed" for his style that is similar to the Basel native.

Also yet to drop a set so far, the 2014 Wimbledon semi-finalist has got past Diego Schwartzman and Dudi Sela and will be looking to win the first Grand Slam of his career, having reached the 2017 Australian Open semi-final earlier this year.

"Every time I play against [Dimitrov] he's stronger than the time before," Federer said, as quoted on The Telegraph. "He's at the perfect age right now: understanding his game, physically strong, mentally taking the next steps."

"I'm ready for a tough one, and sure we'll get another great match, because he's an excellent shot-maker."

Head-To-Head

The duo have faced each other five times with Federer triumphing on all five occasions and dropping a total of just one set in the process. Their last meeting was in the round of 32 in the 2016 Australian Open where the 35-year-old emerged victorious in a four-set win.

Wimbledon history

This will be the first meeting between Federer and Dimitrov at Wimbledon as well as notably their first-ever match on the grass-court.