Everton manager Ronald Koeman will make improving the club's attacking resources his priority during the summer transfer window as he prepares for an increased fixture schedule next season. The Toffees will play European football for just the second time in seven seasons having qualified for the Europa League courtesy of their seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Yannick Bolasie and Morgan Schneiderlin have joined the Merseysiders for substantial fees in the last year and hopes are high that majority owner Farhad Moshiri will continue to invest in a first-team squad which is otherwise ill-equipped to compete on the continent next season. The fulcrum of the club's squad was overworked last term, with seven players making over 30 appearances in all competitions.

The futures of Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku are likely to dominate the summer and while Koeman is hopeful of both players remaining, he concedes the Everton front-line needs an overhaul.

Top scorer Lukaku netted just short of half of the club's Premier League goals and he will need replacing should he be lured away.

"A clear objective will be to bring in players who will have more productivity," Koeman told the official Everton website. "I expect that we can change that for next season. If we can do the business we want to do this summer, the team for next season will be really strong, I believe."

The Dutch coach added: "On one side I will take a holiday and relax but, on the other side, as a manager it is totally different than as a football player because everyone knows we would like to do some good [transfer] business.

"I will have my mobile phone close to me so if there is anything we need to discuss or I need to get a flight, I am available. You need a break. You need to relax because it's a long season in the Premier League. I have that experience as a manager - I can deal with it, having a good holiday but also having thoughts of next season."

While Lukaku might be the highest-profile transfer target this summer, the future of Barkley looks equally as bleak. The England international has turned down the offer of a new contract, according to The Mirror– with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2018 – sparking interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Barkley is understood to be valued by Everton at £20m ($25.8m).