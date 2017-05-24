Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to sign Ross Barkley from Everton. The midfielder has decided to leave his current employers in the summer after failing to clarify his future at the Goodison Park.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman had earlier admitted that he is not confident that Barkley will continue at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window. The Dutchman revealed after the defeat to Arsenal that his side will make a statement and a decision on the England international's future will be taken in 24 hours.

However, there has been no statement from either the player or the club has been made. The 23-year-old's current deal at Goodison Park runs down in 2018 and the Merseyside club offered him a new deal worth around £100,000 a week ($129,750 per week), according to the Mirror.

Barkley has rejected the opportunity to extend his stay at Everton beyond 2018 and had he signed a new deal at Everton, it would have made him the highest paid player in the club's history. It is believed that he will be given time until this week and a failure to commit his future to Everton will force them to sanction his sale.

The midfielder's situation at the club has seen him attract interest from Jose Mourinho's side and the north London club. Both United and Tottenham are closely observing his contract situation at the club. It is believed a bid of £20m ($25.9m) would be sufficient to convince Everton to let their player leave, who will have one year left on his contract.

Koeman is already looking to sign players in Barkley's position, irrespective of whether the midfielder stays or leaves in the summer. The Everton boss has identified Ajax star Davy Klaassen and Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson as potential targets.