Everton have sacked embattled manager Ronald Koeman after the club's dreadful recent run of form continued with a humiliating 5-2 home Premier League drubbing by Arsenal on Sunday (22 October) that saw them slip into the relegation zone.

In an official statement released via their official club website on Monday afternoon, the Toffees said: "Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the club.

"Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

