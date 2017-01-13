Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said some of his players "don't have a future" at Goodison Park. The Blues signed Morgan Schneiderlin on 12 January for a fee which could rise to £24m and Koeman, who is looking to bolster his ranks with further additions this month, spoke very candidly about his squad.

"Most of the players know the situation. Some players now in the squad don't have that future for Everton," Koeman said in his press conference. "We're still working to improve the team, and if we can make a deal for one or two more players then we will do.

"But we saw with the situation with Morgan, we were interested a long time but sometimes it's not easy and takes more time to do the deal. We have until the end of January."

Koeman was full of kind words for new recruit Schneiderlin, who played just 20 minutes of Premier League football for Manchester United during the first half of the season. The pair worked together at Southampton and the former Barcelona defender revealed that he kept in contact with the Frenchman.

"He's that midfield player that I like," added Koeman, who signed Charlton Athletic wonderkid Ademola Lookman earlier in the transfer window. "Different qualities, can play as a holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, he's aggressive, he brings qualities to Everton. That's why we signed him. It's not my problem (why it didn't work out at United). He's an Everton player, we know him very well, I always kept contact with him. It's a big signing for Everton."

Schneiderlin, who will wear the number two shirt at Goodison, is expected to be included in the squad for Sunday's match against Manchester City. Everton will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a disappointing defeat by Leicester City in the FA Cup third round last weekend.