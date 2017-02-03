"Rowdy" Roddy Piper was one of the greatest superstars to never hold the WWE Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer's children have now revealed why the legend was never allowed a shot at the heavyweight title run during his illustrious WWE career.

When the former superstar's children were asked by All Wrestlingas to why the WWE never really went with their father as the "top guy," daughter Ariel answered Piper "didn't care for accolades. He felt like he had nothing to prove".

"My father never needed help getting over, and that is the basic function of a title. I love Uncle Ric (Flair), but if he's a 15 time champion, that also means he lost the title 15 times. Dad never needed it, he was already over," Piper's son Colt added.

Piper, who made his name as the one of the most-hated villains when he began his career at the wrestling entertainment company, won the WWF Intercontinental Championship and several other titles in various promotions, but the WWE Heavyweight Championship eluded him. Piper passed away in July 2015 at the age of 61.

When asked about Piper ability to draw heat, Ariel said "nobody could draw heat like him".

"Everything now in WWE is so scripted, guys don't really have the chance to develop characters and get the fans as angry as they used to when Roddy was in his prime. Nobody can sell you like you. Nobody could play Roddy Piper better than Roddy Piper. He knew how to draw the hatred out of a crowd," Colt added.