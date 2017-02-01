AJ Styles has picked the WWE star who he would love to fight with in the near future. The Phenomenal One has said that his dream fight will be a match with the 2017 Royal Rumble Battle Royal winner Randy Orton.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

Styles has said that fight between them is going to "be something special when it does" happen.

"Well, I think there's that one person that everybody would like to see me work with, and that's Randy Orton. Randy and I have yet to even touch in the ring, I don't think I've hit him with anything, or he's hit me. None of that's ever happened," Styles said in an interview with CBS Radio DC's Chad Dukes Versus The World / The Chad Dukes Wrestling Show.

When asked about John Cena, Styles said the 16-time world champion has made him a "better performer". "There's no doubt about that," he added.

Talking about what he has learned in WWE, Styles said that he has got better at "getting in the ring and speaking".

"I think the thing that I've had the opportunity to do more while being in WWE is actually mic work. In time, you do something a lot, you're going to get better at it," he said. "There's a number of things that I've gotten better at since being in the WWE. I'm a better performer because of it."

Styles also revealed that fans have a strong connection with him because they see him as one of their own.

"I kind of feel like maybe the audience thinks, 'Oh, that's one of us. That's one of our guys. He's not this gigantic man, he's like one of us.' And I feel like that's the reason why there's a connection," he said.

"This guy didn't go through the process of the WWE, he came here, debuted here after being in the business, for sixteen years, before I came to WWE. The fact of the matter is I just feel like people think, 'He's one of us and no matter what he does sometimes, we're not gonna boo him."