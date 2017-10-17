The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will welcome their third child in April 2018, Kensington Palace announced on 17 October.

News of Kate Middleton's pregnancy was confirmed before she reached the 12-week mark after reports she had been admitted to the hospital. Like with both of her previous pregnancies, she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," a statement in early September read.

She is expected to deliver at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington again − where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

The news came hours after it was revealed the royal couple will embark an official trip to Norway and Sweden in early 2018. While exact dates have not been confirmed, it thought that she will be heavily pregnant when they head overseas on their post-Brexit charm offensive. The Royals have been asked to undertake the Scandinavian visit on behalf of the Foreign Office.

On 10 October the duchess appeared in good spirits as she made her first public appearance since the pregnancy announcement at a reception marking World Mental Health Day. Her symptoms had been so severe that she was forced to stay at home on her son George's first day of school.

Meanwhile, speculation is still rife over what the royal baby will be called. Alice, Mary and Victoria are the most likely options if the baby is a girl. Alice is the bookies' favourite with 8/1 odds. It has a royal heritage: it was the name of one of Queen Victoria's daughters and the Duke of Edinburgh's mother.

Should it another boy, Arthur Frederick and Philip are leading the way. Not only was Arthur (10/1), the name of the legendary 5th Century leader, it was what Queen Victoria's son and grandson were both called.