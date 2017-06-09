The Duchess of Cambridge has been a global fashion icon ever since wowing in her custom Alexander McQueen gown on her wedding day to Prince William in May 2011.

So much so, that even Hollywood actresses don't mind picking a leaf out of her style book. The latest star to seek inspiration from 35-year-old Kate Middleton is Because I Said So star Mandy Moore.

The 33-year-old Florida native shares similar features with our Kate, from her chocolatey blow-dried locks to dark eyes, slim build and light-tanned skintone.

So it makes sense for Moore to look up to Kate as her fashion inspiration, most recently wowing on the red carpet in a royal blue version of the £1,000 ($1,276) Preen dress which Kate had worn in red during her Canada 2016 tour.

Kate made headlines for wearing the striking ensemble with the British Royal Family's diamond maple-leaf brooch pinned on her chest and her hair swept back into an elegant up-do, teaming the look with some suede red court shoes. After a rainy day, Middleton slipped into the ankle-grazing dress for a reconciliation ceremony with Canadian First Nations groups alongside William in British Columbia.

Moore – who voiced Disney's princess Rapunzel in Tangled – wore the asymmetrical A-line dress for the FYC event she attended for her NBC hit show This is Us in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (7 June).

She posted a snap of herself wearing the frock on Instagram with the caption: "About last night....

Thanks to everyone who came out to support #thisisus at our #fyc event. And thanks to our undeniably talented composer #Siddkhosla for letting me join his band to sing the Little Feat/ Linda Ronstadt classic "Willin" from episode 5. I miss performing so it was a real treat."

About last night.... Thanks to everyone who came out to support #thisisus at our #fyc event. And thanks to our undeniably talented composer #Siddkhosla for letting me join his band to sing the Little Feat/ Linda Ronstadt classic "Willin" from episode 5. I miss performing so it was a real treat. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

And it looks as though her Duchess-inspired look may have paid off, as her 1.3m followers were quick to praise her appearance, with one telling her: "Gorgeous dress!" as another put: "Love the dress and your radiant smile. Now get back to work!!"

How Kate originally wore it:

A third added: "You look awesome that is definitely your color. :)" among hundreds of other comments praising the designer frock.

Moore, who is renowned for her elegant red carpet looks, began starring as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family comedy-drama series This Is Us in 2016 for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.