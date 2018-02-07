Speculation is rife that Sir Elton John is set to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's after-wedding party after the music icon cleared his schedule for the weekend of the Royal wedding.

According to the Sun, The Rocket Man has pulled the plug on two Las Vegas concerts of his Million Dollar Piano residency at Caesars Palace on May 18 and 19.

As previously announced Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will say 'I do' to the LA-born actress, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama Suits, on 19 May. The ceremony will be held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Back in January, John revealed that he was keen to attend the highly-anticipated nuptials but was yet to learn if he was on the guest list. "I don't know. I haven't even been — no one's been asked," he told the Sun's Dan Wootton. "I'm playing in Vegas so I don't know what's going to happen.

He added: "It will be nice because I love him very dearly."

The Tiny Dancer hitmaker was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

John's decision to cancel the shows is the biggest hint yet that he will be at the wedding and may even take to the stage. He is one of the world's most in-demand live performers, commanding fees upwards of $1m (£700K) a show.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter was close friends with Harry's late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and famously performed the piano-led classic Candle In The Wind as a fitting tribute at her funeral on 6 September 1997 at Westminster Abbey.

"On the 10th anniversary of Diana's death in 2007, Prince Willaim and Harry gave John the honour of opening and closing a Wembley Stadium concert they had organised in memory of their mother.