WWE superstar Rusev is reportedly on a hiatus from the ring for "some time to come". This comes right after the Big Show is said to have revealed at a WWE live meet & greet event on Saturday (11 March) that the Bulgarian Brute needs a shoulder surgery.

"Q- 'Why you did rusev like that?' A- "he's having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago," the Big Show said when asked why he squashed Rusev at WWE Fastlane 2017, which took place at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 5 March.

F4WOnline.com, which first reported the news on Rusev's injury, has not talked about the exact nature of the wrestler's affliction nor confirmed the reason for the wrestler's hiatus — so, it is not clear if the injured shoulder is the reason for the wrestler taking a break from the squared circle.

If rumours are to be believed, the destruction of Rusev at the hands of the Big Show at the pay-per-view event could have been a way to write him off television while he recovers from his shoulder injury.

A week prior to Fastlane 2017, Rusev had tweeted that he would be taking some time off the gym.

"In Bulgaria they say The rest makes the champion. It's time to take time off working out. 30 days and counting," Rusev had said.

If Rusev is indeed hurt and recovering from an injury, the wrestler could be out of WrestleMania 33 as the pay-per-view event is just three weeks away.