Comedian Russell Brand says he has tun out of money and must now live "hand to mouth" in a poverty-stricken existence. The Get Him to the Greek star was once married to Katie Perry and has recently become a father with second wife Laura Gallacher, but he may not be able to feed his new daughter Mabel.

In his recent book Recovery, Brand, 42, confessed that had blown his fortune – estimated to be around £10m – and would be forced to "work for the rest of his life" as a result. In Britain, men receive their state pension from the age of 65.

The Essex-born womaniser has been teetotal for a number of years – he has not blown his cash on drugs like so many A-listers. Rather, Brand claims he has given too much away to other people and charities because he is such a nice bloke.

"I live hand to mouth," he wrote, as reported by the Daily Star. "I gave people too much, I gave too much to charity, I bought too many good things. Now I've got to work for the rest of my life."

Brand may be able to borrow some money off his wife Gallacher, whose father was a golfer and whose sister is a television presenter. It is also possible Brand has overstated his hardship in the book.

Speaking recently about the birth of Mabel, he said: "When she was born, I felt something really quite profound. I felt extremely present in that birth, completely overwhelmed by it.

"I've heard a lot of men say 'I didn't know I had so much love in me', but I did know I had so much love in me; I just didn't know what to do with it. And when I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose.

"I feel this candid, plain, all encompassing love for this child – this surging, ridiculous, giddy love. The thing that has been the most spectacular thing in my life has been the most ordinary thing: a baby came out, like all of us did, the same experience we've all had."

Brand has previously been a vocal enthusiast for overthrowing the ruling elite and creating a spiritually enlightened, egalitarian utopia. Now he is reportedly penniless, he may be more keen than ever.