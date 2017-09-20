Supermodel Elsie Hewitt has released shocking images of the injuries she allegedly sustained at the hands of her former boyfriend Ryan Phillippe following a claimed attack at his home on 4 July.

The 21-year-old runaway star has filed a civil lawsuit against Phillippe, seeking $1m (£737,000) in damages having initially been granted a restraining order against the Shooters actor.

Court documents for the suit filed in Los Angeles included pictures of the bruises and cuts to her body which she claims Phillippe inflicted on her by allegedly kicking, punching and pushing her downstairs, shouting: "Get the f*** out of my house you crazy c***."

The Playboy model claims that they started arguing after she went to his home to collect her belongings following their break up. Things quickly escalated.

One picture shows a dark bruise on her upper arm.

However, Hewitt's version of events doesn't match his. with friends saying it was Hewitt who allegedly physically attacked the actor while "under the influence".

"The City Attorney's Office has deferred this matter following an investigation by the LAPD," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's office told People.

"After a thorough review, the matter was set for a City Attorney office hearing, during which both parties were present, detailed the incident, were advised on the law and given guidance as to how to avoid similar incidents in the future. No further action has been scheduled following our office hearing."

Phillippe vehemently denies all the allegations levelled against him, saying he found the "fabricated" claims "devastating".

"I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted," the father of three said in a statement on Twitter.

"As a man, raised by a woman, in a household where women's rights and feminism and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged."