It's that time again. The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on Sunday 29 January. The annual event, which celebrates the best achievements in both television and films over the last 12 months, is the only awards that allows actors to vote for their peers. More than 110,000 members of the US SAG-AFTRA actors' and performers' union have their say.

Where is it?

The annual ceremony is returning to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and will air live on E! and TNT.

Who is hosting?

Unlike the Oscars, the Sag awards has no host for the two-hour show. Despite a lack of wisecracks, or controversial monologues, from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres or Seth MacFarlane, attendees will be entertained with a number of star turns and performances.

Presenters?

Stars including Oscar winner Brie Larson, Bond girl Naomie Harris and rapper-turned-actor Common are expected to grace the stage to honour their fellow thespians.

Special mentions?

Nashville star Lily Tomlin takes home the Life Achievement honours at this year's awards. Jane Fonda and Dolly have been enlisted to present the coveted accolade.

Our Predictions

FILM AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

TV AWARDS

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Stranger Things

Downton Abbey

Game Of Thrones

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is The New Black

Veep