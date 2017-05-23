The suspected suicide bomber at the MEN Arena in Manchester has been named as Salman Abedi by Greater Manchester Police in a statement on Tuesday 23 May.

Terror struck pop concert goers at the Manchester Arena shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night, 22 May, when Abedi detonated an explosive device in the foyer as crowds were leaving the event.

At least 22 people were killed in the blast including eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos and 59 were injured.

Associated Press reports that what is thought to be Abedi's home in Fallowfield, south Manchester, was subject to a controlled explosion on Tuesday afternoon.

Many families attended the Ariana Grande performance and police have since confirmed that young children were among the dead and wounded,

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack through social media channels but there is presently no confirmed link between Abedi and the terror group.

An unnamed 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the bombing. A security official told Politico that Abedi's 23-year-old brother had been arrested.

The Telegraph has amassed many apparent details of Abedi's life, reporting that he was born in Manchester in 1994, the son of two Libyan refugees who were fleeing the Gaddafi regime.

Reports of as many as 60 unaccompanied children being taken to a Holiday Inn or Premier Inn hotel after the attack have been widely circulated, though both hotel chains told IBTimes UK this was not the case.

More to follow.