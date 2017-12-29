Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that the Toffees are looking into the possibility of signing Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun ahead of the January transfer window amid suggestions that a £25m deal for the Turkey international is close to completion.

Tosun has been linked with Crystal Palace and Tottenham in recent months but it is Everton who have seemingly acted upon their interest over the last few days. The Merseysiders are hopeful of thrashing out an agreement with the Turkish giants before Monday, when the January transfer window opens, but Besiktas insist that no deal is in place yet.

The arrival of Tosun would finally see Everton replace Romelu Lukaku, who left Goodison Park for Manchester United in the summer, but Allardyce chose to remain coy over his side's interest in the German-born forward, insisting that he is one of many striking targets under consideration.

Asked if he held an interest in Tosun, Allardyce said in his press conference: "Him and many others because we need a frontman if we can find one. We need more goals if we are to maintain our position, we've started to struggle to create chance in recent matches so it's still one of our major problems. We can't cloud the fact that we've won more penalties than anyone else in the Premier League, that won't always happen.

"Sandro hasn't picked up the pace of Premier League and hasn't been able to show what he could do in Spain, Oumar [Niasse] has scored the odd goal but has never been a regular and was loaned out to Hull City while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is battling away but his goal record is around four. He's got a bright future but I don't think we can rely on him week in, week out at the moment."

Tosun is not the only player who has been heavily linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks. Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has made it clear that he wishes to leave Andalusia in January and is of interest to Allardyce, who is also looking for a left-back to provide competition for the injured Leighton Baines.

Everton's squad has been blighted by injuries throughout the campaign, and Allardyce and Steve Walsh are looking to recruit early in January in order to lighten the workload on those fit and available.

Former England manager Allardyce and director of football Walsh are keen admirers of N'Zonzi, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and West Ham United, and the pair will look to wrap up a proposed £25m deal for the uncapped Frenchman in the coming weeks, according to the BBC.