President Donald Trump has once again labelled the ongoing probe into potential coordination between his campaign and Moscow the "single greatest witch hunt" in US political history. In a tweet on Wednesday (10 January), Trump urged Republicans to "finally take control" of the investigation.

"There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control!" Trump tweeted.

Numerous congressional committees along with special counsel Robert Mueller are currently investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between Trump's team and Moscow during the race. Trump has repeatedly slammed the probes as a "Democrat hoax" and a "witch hunt".

Four people have been charged as part of Mueller's investigation so far, including Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump also blasted "sneaky" Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein for releasing the full 312-page transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony before congressional investigators. Fusion GPS is the research firm that commissioned the controversial dossier of allegations regarding Trump's ties to Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

Trump also called for Feinstein to face a "tough primary" race in her reelection campaign this year.

"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace. Must have tough Primary!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's latest sharp remarks on the Russia probe comes after reports emerged that Mueller's probe will likely request an interview with Trump.

Some social media users speculated that Trump is "feeling the heat" as the investigations gain momentum early this year.

One Twitter user wrote: "Russia and the world are laughing all right - at you."

"He's getting scared. Mueller must be getting close," another person added.

Many also questioned whether Trump's tweet amounted to obstruction of justice with at least one person saying Trump's calling for the Republican party to "take control" of the investigation is "chilling" and "not how the rule of law works."

Others slammed the president for labeling the investigation a "witch hunt" yet again.