Awards show lovers will have a tight-schedule this month as another favourite annual gala takes place on Sunday (29 January). The 23rd Screen Guild Awards to be aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles will have actors voting for showbiz frontrunners like Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis among others.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2017 live online?

Cheer on your favourite actor/actress as the award ceremony airs live on both TNT and TBS at 8pm EST. Viewers in the UK can live stream the annual gala on the official SAG website or can visit TNT and TBS' official sites.

Before the main show begins, catch Hollywood A-listers in glittering outfits in the red carpet special that will begin at 5.30pm EST.

Live updates and videos from the evening will be available on the Facebook and Twitter pages of the SAG Awards. Fans can use #sagawards on Twitter to follow updates @SAGawards.

Entertainment Weekly's website will be streaming the SAG Awards pre-show live at 5.30pm EST for entertainment insights.

Highlights from the 23rd annual gala

Nashville star Lily Tomlin will be presented the SAG Life Achievement honour for her career milestones and humanitarian work by Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

After the glorious wins at the 2017 Golden Globes, Oscar-nominated film La La Land continues to dominate the awards nominations. Lead actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone both received a nod in the outstanding performance category by a male/female actor in a leading role.

Speaking of multiple nominations, Manchester By The Sea leads the pack, followed by Moonlight and Fences, all of which have been nominated for the Oscars as well.

In television, all-time favourites Game Of Thrones, Downtown Abbey, The Crown and Stranger Things make up the roster for Outstanding Performance in Drama Series category.

Popular sitcom star, Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away recently, is also expected to be honoured at the 2017 SAG Awards.