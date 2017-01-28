Hollywood's most eligible bachelor George Clooney broke many a heart when he married his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney in 2014. And last week, rumours surfaced that the stylish couple may be expecting twins.

On Friday (27 January) the Lebanese-British lawyer was spotted with her actor husband at the Los Angeles airport as the couple returned after recent trips to Switzerland and England.

At the airport too, 38-year-old Amal was spotted wearing loose clothing. Elegant as usual, she sported a grey baggy sweater underneath a heavy beige-hued coat as she strutted down the airport. She had her wavy locks loose, and teamed her casual attire with a black pageboy cap.

On the other hand, the 55-year-old Hollywood star cut a relaxed figure in his blue denim and black tee look.

The A-lister's wife had sparked baby rumours a few weeks ago when she seemingly showed signs of a baby bump at a London event. Amal was pictured in a loose fitting floral dress as she attended The White Helmets screening on 9 January.

While the images sent fans and media into overdrive, several publications claimed that the Hollywood couple are expecting two bundles of joy.

"Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl. When Amal and George found out it was twins, they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough," InTouch Weekly claimed, which was further supported by another report by The Lebanon Daily Star.

According to the InTouch report, "[George's] gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal's pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad."

"He's been doting on Amal's every need and talking to her belly. He's also having a blast coming up with baby names," an alleged source told the magazine. The pregnancy news, however, is yet to be confirmed by the celebrity couple.