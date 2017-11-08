Call it a joke, or simple regret at trying to make a WWE star's moniker your own, but Sean Combs has taken a U-turn regarding his decision to change his name to Love aka Brother Love. On 4 November, Combs aka Diddy/ Puffy/Puff Daddy/P Diddy celebrated his 48th birthday with a video announcing that he once again decided to change his name to suit his current persona.

"I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different," the rapper said at the time, explaining his choice to go with Love aka Brother Love.

The news did not go down well with WWE fans who pointed out that Brother Love was already taken, by none other than The Undertaker's former manager Bruce Prichard. Even people outside of the pro-wrestling circuit were not feeling the "Love".

By 6 November, the rapper seemed to have backtracked on his plan and posted an Instagram video announcing that it was all a joke.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet," he said. "Due to the overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion... I was only joking, okay," the Last Night hitmaker explained. "I didn't change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos. One of my alter egos is 'Love'."