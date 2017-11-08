Chris Hemsworth is enjoying some well-deserved success, as his film Thor: Ragnarok rules the international box office. But that does not mean the God of Thunder is taking his other job less seriously. The father of three, melted the hearts of fans on 7 November when he shared an adorable photo with his son.

The image, which was posted on Instagram, showed the 34-year-old in his Thor costume walking on set with his three-year-old wearing a superhero cape complete with stars and stripes. "The passing of the torch," the actor captioned the post.

The photo was clearly taken during one of the early days of filming when Hemsworth still had his straw-coloured long hair (before it was chopped off for the movie) — a look that seems to be a favourite with his son as well.

Fans of the actor were quick to react to the father-son post, with most gushing at how cute the two looked in their superhero costumes. "Is it the child of Thor?" one person commented, while another opted to correct Hemsworth's caption: "Don't you mean [passing] 'the hammer'."

The actor and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents to three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan along with five-year-old daughter India Rose.

While most of the world is going gaga over his character, the Avengers star recently revealed that his kids are not as impressed. "They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't," he told E! News last month.