Selena Gomez has freaked out her 128m Instagram followers out with a new throwback snap.

The 25-year-old singer shared an old photograph of her mother Amanda Cornett cradling her when she was a baby with the caption "Momma and I".

If Gomez was trying to confuse her followers with her uncanny resemblance to her mother, she managed just that – bar the curly 90s hair.

One fan commented on the shot: "OMG u look just like her".

Another said: "u r the most cutest & adorable girl on this earth.. After I saw this pic literally I thought it was u with curly hairs holding a cute baby. love you dear".

A third added: "Literally looks like selena gomez holding herself" while someone else added: "I THOUGHT THAT WAS U HOLDING A BABY".

Gomez has been relatively quiet on Instagram throughout 2017, explaining in September that this was due to a kidney transplant she underwent during the summer because of her battle with lupus.

Her recovery doesn't seem to have had an effect on her blossoming romance with The Weeknd, as it was most recently reported that the pair were spotted looking loved up at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios theme park in LA.

The cute couple were apparently so into each other on the Jurassic Park ride that they did not seem fussed about onlookers as they indulged in a PDA.

The duo couldn't stop "kissing and laughing" on the Jurassic Park ride, HollywoodLife reports, adding that the Starboy singer was completely drenched from the ride, while Gomez managed to stay dry.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' on 8 September 2017 in New York CityGetty

"They were seen on the Jurassic Park ride where you get drenched," a source told the celebrity gossip website. "Only a few people get away without getting completely wet. Selena was one of the lucky few, but The Weeknd got totally soaked during the ride."

Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since the beginning of 2017, just two months after the Often hitmaker split up with Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid.

Iâ€™m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasnâ€™t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there arenâ€™t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

