Selena Gomez has freaked out her 128m Instagram followers out with a new throwback snap.

The 25-year-old singer shared an old photograph of her mother Amanda Cornett cradling her when she was a baby with the caption "Momma and I".

If Gomez was trying to confuse her followers with her uncanny resemblance to her mother, she managed just that – bar the curly 90s hair.

One fan commented on the shot: "OMG u look just like her".

Another said: "u r the most cutest & adorable girl on this earth.. After I saw this pic literally I thought it was u with curly hairs holding a cute baby. love you dear".

A third added: "Literally looks like selena gomez holding herself" while someone else added: "I THOUGHT THAT WAS U HOLDING A BABY".

Gomez has been relatively quiet on Instagram throughout 2017, explaining in September that this was due to a kidney transplant she underwent during the summer because of her battle with lupus.

Her recovery doesn't seem to have had an effect on her blossoming romance with The Weeknd, as it was most recently reported that the pair were spotted looking loved up at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios theme park in LA.

The cute couple were apparently so into each other on the Jurassic Park ride that they did not seem fussed about onlookers as they indulged in a PDA.

The duo couldn't stop "kissing and laughing" on the Jurassic Park ride, HollywoodLife reports, adding that the Starboy singer was completely drenched from the ride, while Gomez managed to stay dry.

"They were seen on the Jurassic Park ride where you get drenched," a source told the celebrity gossip website. "Only a few people get away without getting completely wet. Selena was one of the lucky few, but The Weeknd got totally soaked during the ride."

Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating since the beginning of 2017, just two months after the Often hitmaker split up with Victoria's Secret model Bella Hadid.