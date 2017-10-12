Bella Hadid's mother Yolanda has opened up about her daughter's breakup with The Weeknd. The 53-year-old former model has said that Bella was heartbroken when the Canadian singer started dating Selena Gomez.

Yolanda revealed the emotional state her daughter was in after her split with the Starboy singer in the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

TV host Cohen asked, "Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena Gomez?" to which Yolanda replied, "Not anymore."

Bella recently celebrated her 21st birthday. And, Bella's rumoured boyfriend Drake was said to be the one who threw a bash to celebrate her birthday. When Yolanda was asked if the 30-year-old Canadian singer threw the birthday bash for her daughter, she replied, "He did, really? I didn't know that? I don't... They're friends."

Bella, who split with The Weeknd almost a year ago, is said to be "majorly crushing on Drake despite warnings from her sister [Gigi Hadid] and other friends that he is a player", a report from HollywoodLife has claimed.

"Bella and Drake have hung out a few times and their chemistry is amazing whenever they are together. She finds him smart, funny, incredibly talented and totally sexy. She doesn't think the age difference is a big deal at all as she is independent and mature for her age," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"Bella wants to move forward with her relationship with Drake despite warnings from her friends. She is no stranger to dating big stars and thinks she can handle herself as Drake's girlfriend just fine. Bella feels like she and Drake are a great match."

Cohen also went on to inquire about what Yolanda and her eldest daughter Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik talk about, to which she simply said, "We have a lot to talk about."