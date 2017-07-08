With her 123m-strong Instagram following, Selena Gomez is a closely watched star in the music industry.

The 24-year-old US singer and actress sent her loyal fans into a frenzy Friday night after posting a series of stylish pictures for the release of her new single Fetish.

The track, which will be released on 13 July on Interscope Records, features 37-year-old hip hop star Gucci Mane. Gomez announced the single by sharing the artwork on social media.

One of the edgy pictures shows Gomez – who is currently dating singer The Weeknd – standing in front of a burning car wearing a lemon yellow maxi dress with white trainers and holding a big brown paper bag.

Gomez also shows off her newly cut bob haircut in the shots along with a minimal make-up look.

Other snaps feature the singer sitting in the middle of a road and also include a close-up with the sun shining behind her.

Thousands of fans commented on the teasing pics, with one person writing: "Great now I'm gonna anxiously wait until thursday because selena made me aware of the song too early why are you doing this to us selena??????"

Another wrote: "really can't wait for listening I think that song be crazy and perfect and awesome because Selena was the queen and I can't wait July 13 and everybody here love Gomez , and fetish"

A third simply added: "Aaaaahh beautiful✨"

The artwork is more proof that Gomez is taking her music in a new direction and cutting more ties with her Disney background.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star recently released her quirky single Bad Liar, which sampled iconic band Talking Heads.

When asked about borrowing the bassline from the band's 1977 hit Psycho Killer, she said: "I really hope some of my fans who weren't familiar with that kind of music would be introduced to that. So, it was exciting."