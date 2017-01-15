Selena Gomez reportedly does not feel guilty about hooking up with Bella Hadid's former boyfriend The Weeknd as the Same Old Love singer and the model were never "good friends".

According to reports, the 24-year-old songstress thinks that there was no need to give the 20-year-old a heads up as they are merely "acquaintances".

"Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella," a source told Us Weekly. "She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances. She is friendly with them, but not friends with them."

Another source was quoted as saying, "Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex."

It was previously reported that Hadid felt "back stabbed" after pictures of Gomez and The Weeknd kissing surfaced online. Gomez was spotted with the Canadian singer flaunting their blossoming romance during an intimate dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday (10 January).

A source at the time told HollywoodLife that Hadid felt Gomez could have given her a heads up with The Weeknd romance.

"Bella [Hadid] feels like she's been stabbed in the back," a source told the gossip website.

"She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She's also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It's only been two months. This is all very hurtful."

Gomez is the first women with whom The Weeknd has been spotted kissing since his split from Hadid last November.

According to Elle magazine, Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram just hours after The Weeknd and the songstress were seen at their dinner date.