Barcelona manager Luis Enrique could soon have a full squad after both Sergio Busquets and Lucas Digne returned to training on Friday morning (3 February). Andres Iniesta was also in the workout, after the captain rejoined the group on Thursday ahead of another crucial week for the Catalans, which will see them hosting Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday before Tuesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid.

Busquets, Digne and Iniesta all missed the 2-1 victory over Diego Simeone's side on Wednesday night due to injury, with Luis Enrique also resting Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Jasper Cillesen is the regular keeper in the Copa del Rey.

Busquets, 28, has missed the last three games after suffering "a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle" during the 4-0 victory over Eibar, being forced off in the eight minute of the game at Ipurua following a heavy tackle in his ankle from Gonzalo Escalante.

Digne, meanwhile, started in last weekend's draw at Real Betis but was left of the squad for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semis with Atletico, as Barcelona reported that he was "having trouble with his left knee".

But the two players were back in training on Friday and now Luis Enrique has to decide whether they are also fully fit for the La Liga game with Athletic Club on Saturday.

"Luis Enrique oversaw the session at the Ciutat Esportiva with all available first team players at his disposal, including the additions of Sergio Busquets, Lucas Digne and Andrés Iniesta," Barcelona confirmed on their club website.

The Spanish boss may yet hold off on their returns, considering only three days later Barcelona will have a crucial clash with Atletico in which they will be playing for a place in the Copa del Rey final.

Asked in a press conference whether the trio will be ready to make the squad for the visit of Athletic, Luis Enrique only replied: "They have joined the group today [Friday]. Now we have to see the decision of the doctors and the fitness of the players. It is great news to recover players."

Meanwhile, Iniesta is also expected to return in one of the two coming games as the captain has completed the last two training sessions without any problem, having recovered from the soleus injury he sustained during first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals against Real Sociedad on 19 January.

Rafinha Alcantara, who was also recently on the sidelines, is fit after he already returned to action in the midweek encounter at the Vicente Calderon, replacing Andre Gomes in the 72nd minute of the game.