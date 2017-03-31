The United States has imposed sanctions on seven people accused of supporting Isis or al-Qaeda, including jailed hate preacher Anjem Choudary and a member of the notorious Isis 'The Beatles' execution gang.

The US State Department has declared British nationals El Shafee Elsheik and Anjem Choudary, Sami Bouras from Sweden, Shane Dominic Crawford from Trinidad and Tobago, and Mark John Taylor from New Zealand as specially designated global terrorists (SDGTs).

Also added to the list were Muhammad Wanndy bin Mohamed Jedi of Malaysia and Muhammad Bahrun Naim Anggih Tamtomo of Indonesia.

The announcement, made on Thursday (30 March), imposes sanctions prohibiting US nationals and businesses from engaging in transactions or dealings with the suspects and freezes all of their property and interests in property.

Elsheik, who was born in Sudan, is believed to have travelled to Syria to join al-Qaeda in 2012 before joining Isis. He is alleged to have become a member of 'The Beatles' a group of four British extremists, included Jihadi John, who beheaded more than 27 hostages and tortured many more. They were given the nickname by their captives.

While serving as an Isis jailer, he is believed to have engaged in waterboarding, mock executions and crucifixions.

Extremist hate preacher Anjem Choudary, a former member of the banned al-Muhajiroun group, was jailed in September 2016 for pledging allegiance to Isis.

Despite Choudary and many of his followers being jailed, he has previously stated his support for Sharia law in the United Kingdom and said he will continue recruiting for Isis after being sent to a British prison.

Former New Zealand soldier Mark John Taylor is known as the "bumbling jihadi" in his home country after accidentally revealing his location in the Middle East on social media, including creating a LinkedIn profile.

Taylor, originally from Hamilton, is believed be in the Isis de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, after travelling to the Middle East in 2014. He has previously urged terrorist attacks in Australia and New Zealand, it was stated.

The State Department said that Bouras, a Swedish citizen of Tunisian descent, is a member of al-Qaeda who has been involved with planning suicide attacks.

It added that Shane Dominic Crawford, who is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, is currently believed to be a foreign Isis terrorist fighter in Syria carrying out terrorist activity, including acting as an English language propagandist for the extremists.

Reuters reported that Naim is suspected of organising the Jakarta attacks in January 2016 that killed four civilians and wounded 23 with explosions and gunfire.

Wanndy allegedly claimed responsibility for Isis for a grenade attack on a Malaysian nightclub that wounded eight.