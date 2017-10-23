The inventor of one of the world's first sex robots claims he is not far away from being able to have a 'baby' with one of his creations. Sergi Santos also thinks people will be getting married to their automatic lovers within a generation.

Santos previously revealed that his sex robot Samantha – who moans and groans when he touches her in the right places – had improved his marriage of 16 years to fellow designer Martisa Kissamitaki .

But Kissamitaki might not be so relaxed about the prospect of her promiscuous scientist breeding with his silicon seductress.

Santos's vision of a sex robot baby involves 'merge' the robot's personality and physical traits with his own attributes in a computer program to create their 'child's' brain and body, that can be 'born' in a 3D printer.

He said: "I can make them have a baby. It's not so difficult. I would love to have a child with a robot. Using the brain I have already created, I would program it with a genome so he or she could have moral values, plus concepts of beauty, justice and the values that humans have.

"To create a child with this robot it would be extremely simple. I would make an algorithm of what I personally believe about these concepts, and then shuffle it with what she thinks and then 3D print it.

"That's it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot...I don't see any complications," he added, in conversation with The Sun.

If Santos is right, it will open up huge ethical questions about our the rights sex robot children and the meaning of what it is to be human in the 21st century. The inventor is confident that the shock with which people have greeted the first generation of sex robots will be replaced by an acceptance of their place in civil society.

"People might look at Samantha as a weird thing you read about. But before they know it, these robots will be doing their jobs, and marrying their children, their grandchildren, and their friends," he said.

"They need to remember that just a few years ago mobile phones were seen as a non-essential item in society but now we can't function without them."

Santos and his wife Kissamitaki work together on his inventions at their studio in Barcelona, making Samantha sex dolls that cost approximately €3,000 for an ever growing number of partners around the world. Kissamitaki previously revealed that the busty robot had strengthened their marriage and their sex life.