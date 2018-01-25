Weeks after a video Logan Paul shared on his YouTube channel drew worldwide condemnation, the vlogger has returned to the video-sharing platform.

In his first online offering since he came under fire for posting an insensitive video showing a man who had taken his own life during his visit to Japan's Aokigahara forest, he meets activists and a suicide survivor to raise awareness.

The seven-minute clip, entitled Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow opens with an aerial shot of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge before sobering suicide stats appear on the screen.

Kevin Hines, a man that attempted to take his own life at 19 years old, tells his story.

In the video, Paul also shares advice with his 16 million subscribers about steps they can take to help prevent suicide and pledges to donate $1m (£700,000) of his own money to prevention groups.

The video already is approaching 10 million views with many people applauding Paul for trying to make amends

"People make mistakes and Logan deserves a second chance," one person said. Another wrote: "Yes he did something wrong... but look what he is tryna do. This is the Logan we want, right?"

Watch Logan Paul's comeback video here:

However, others claimed that the video was an attempt at damage control.

"For all the haters out there who are saying that this is just some attempt to save his career, I agree with you," one said. Another added: "Why are these brainwashed people forgiving this swine who disrespected the Buddhist Japanese people and laughed at a dead body?"

At the height of the drama, Paul claimed that he didn't do it for views but to create awareness regarding suicide and suicide prevention. "I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention," he said.

The 22-year-old added: "This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."