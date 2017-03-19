Shawn Michaels has opened up about why current WWE stars do not last as long as the past legends in the wrestling entertainment company. The Heartbreak Kid said that wrestlers these days burnout easily not because they are "doing more or working harder" then former stars whose careers spanned 25 to 30 years.

The WWE Hall of Famer on The Ross Report podcast said that modern wrestlers' longevity has been cut short due to "the style and the speed" at which they fight.

The former superstar also said he does not mean to be critical of the current WWE stars.

"I don't mean that in any way to be critical of them. That's not it. You know the schedule and things of that nature [were] a lot more intense. You worked through injuries and all that kind of stuff. You didn't take days off, so clearly that wasn't what it is. I think a lot of that has to do with the style and certainly maybe trying too hard," he said as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

When asked how the current stars measure their success, Michaels said it is hard for them to do so because to "get the people emotionally involved" is tough. He noted that current stars do not know if they have won over fans until they hear chants during fights.

"Heck, if there isn't a chant going, they're not sure if they've got them or not. Some of this isn't even the talents' fault. It's just very hard to actually get the people emotionally involved when they're going off on their own chants. They're completely disengaged and that's not a knock to anyone. That's just sort of something that happened," he added.