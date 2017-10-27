This is the astonishing moment a former sheriff's deputy intentionally crashed his patrol car into his ex-wife's home in Florida, US.

Timothy Taylor, 57, said he was under the influence of prescription drugs at the time and had been trying to take his own life due to marital problems.

Video footage of the November 2016 incident in Milton was released by the state attorney's office this week.

The clip – captured on the Escambia County Sheriff's Office patrol car's dashcam – shows Taylor reversing his vehicle out of the property's drive in Merrill Drive as a woman stands in the doorway.

The woman goes back into the single-storey house as Taylor steers his cruiser to face the house before stopping in the road.

He can be seen letting another car pass in front of him before suddenly accelerating towards the house, crashing into the front door and causing significant damage.

Milton Police Department officers later said the deputy was found covered with blood and had a stab wound to his chest. There were no other reported injuries.

Taylor pleaded no contest to DUI and criminal mischief charges. He was sentenced to two years' probation in April.

He also made restitution for the $15,000 (£11,500, €12,900) damage done to the patrol car and the $45,000 damage done to his ex-wife's house, WEARTV reported.