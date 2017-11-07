Police have released shocking CCTV footage of a teenager being stabbed in an East London takeaway restaurant.

The 18-year-old victim was knifed multiple times after getting into an argument with two men at Mahin's Pizza Peri Peri Grill in Station Road, Newham on 6 October.

The clip, taken from the restaurant's CCTV, shows two hooded attackers grabbing their victim as he tries to retreat behind the counter to escape.

The restaurant's employees and other customers can be seen trying to break up the fight, before one of the suspects pulls out a knife.

As horrified shop workers and customers look on, the man can be seen repeatedly plunging the blade into his victim.

The suspects then flee and an ambulance is called. The victim was taken to an East London hospital after sustaining three stab wounds. Police say he survived the attack and was later discharged.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who recognises the suspects or who has information about the attack, which happened shortly before 8pm.

One suspect is described as a black teenager wearing a dark blue hooded top over a grey hooded top.

The second is also described as a black teenager. He was wearing a dark black, padded jacket over a black, hooded top and striped tracksuit trousers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Phil Fox, from Newham CID, said: "This is an attack on a man who suffered multiple stab wounds from his ordeal. We are asking for anyone who recognises these two teenagers to come forward and assist us with our investigation."

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Newham CID on 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.