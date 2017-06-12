English Defence League (EDL) protesters clashed with police at an anti-terror march in Manchester on Sunday (11 June).

The demonstration, organised by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson, was against a rally organised by the UK Against Hate movement.

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Manchester for the march, held almost three weeks after suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 200 at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

400 riot police were deployed to the demonstration. They were violently pushed to the ground as they tried to keep the two groups apart. Eight people were arrested for public order offences.

Tommy Robinson said that he was "proud" that thousands of "patriots" had taken to the streets to show that "enough was enough."

"I can't believe the love I was shown today, I was pretty overwhelmed. The most humbling experience of my life," Robinson tweeted.

I'm sat here with Kev & I cant believe the love I was shown today , I was pretty overwhelmed . The most humbling experience of my life — Tommy Robinson ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 11, 2017

Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham, said the "EDL-types" at the protest "need to have a look at themselves."

"To those saying they weren't EDL - I honestly don't care. They still need to take a long, hard look at themselves. @gmpolice deserve better," he wrote on Twitter.

"I care about our Police being unnecessarily distracted when they are worn out & still working hard to investigate a major incident," he added.

To those saying they weren't EDL - I honestly don't care. They still need to take a long, hard look at themselves. @gmpolice deserve better. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 11, 2017

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent John O'Hare said that it had been an "extremely challenging" day for many officers who were policing the event.

"I understand that these events are very emotive and that tensions run high when there are polarised views and counter-protests," he said.

He said the number of arrests was not "uncommon" at such a large demonstration, adding that the protest did not stop people living in Manchester from going about their daily activities.