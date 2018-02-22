Remember Elizabeth Hurley's saucy Versace outfit featuring oversized safety-pins? Looks like, her brazen 1994 style is far from being dead as Hollywood diva Jennifer Lawrence recently flaunted a similar gown, complete with a plunging neckline and thigh-high split, at a photocall in London.

The stunner that Lawrence is, she worked her Versace dress during the promotions of her upcoming film Red Sparrow with panache, donning dramatic smoky eyes and a pair of strappy heels.

Instead of the Oscar-winning actress' eye-popping looks, what some fashion critics noticed was how the actress was revealing a bit too much skin in the cold weather.

Lawrence was bashed in scathing social media posts with one even calling her dress "quietly depressing and revealing".

Not the one to take all this lying down, the 27-year-old actress has hit back at the criticism, calling out the "sexist" online trolls.

"Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this "Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold" controversy," the actress said, sharing her opinion on the Versace dress drama in a wordy Facebook post.

"This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward," she continued. "It's creating silly distractions from real issues... Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"

Responding to her post, a fan commented: "You say it girlie! Sick of this crap and tabloid fodder! You ROCK! I would have bloody done the same if I would fit into one! Lol!"

While her style turned heads, many tabloid reports slammed the actress for being scantily-clad as compared to her co-stars Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons, who were dressed in warm attires.

"It must be about 3 degrees in London ATM, cold enough that the bloke actors have to wear coats and scarves to their press call and yet poor Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a small amount of fabric some might call a dress," a critic tweeted.

Another opined: "Jeez, why didn't Jennifer Lawrence dress in warm clothes for this photoshoot. Seriously..."