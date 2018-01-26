Singer Paul Young has been inundated with messages of sympathy after he announced that his wife Stacey has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

The 80s pop star tweeted the sad news to his 25k followers, writing: " Sadly Stacey has passed away today after a 2 year fight with brain cancer. She died peacefully at our home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude,"

The former model was 52-years-old. The couple met during the shoot of a music video for Young's 1983 hit Come Back And Stay.

They were married in 1987 and went on to have three children together - daughters Levi and Layla, and son Grady.

In 2006 they separated and were apart for three years. During that time, Stacey had a fourth child, son Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger. However, they reconciled in 2009 and had been together ever since.

Since announcing his wife's passing, Young has received messages of support and sympathy from music industry friends and colleagues and fans.

Former Ultravox star Midge Ure tweeted: "My heart goes out to Paul Young and his family at the passing of his beautiful wife Stacey today. All our thoughts and love are with you at this dreadfully sad time."

Sir Rod Stewart tweeted: "My dear @PaulYoungParlez, My heart goes out to you for your loss. Stacey was warm, wonderful and always got the joke. Much love - Rod"

Thanking his fans for their support Young tweeted: "Twitter keeps jamming with your lovely messages so I can't get to read them all! But I appreciate every one x"

A statement from the star's publicist said: "The singer Paul Young has announced that his wife, Stacey Young, sadly passed away today after a two-year fight with brain cancer.

"Stacey died peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends and her four children: Levi, Layla, Grady and Jude. The family respectfully ask for privacy at this time."