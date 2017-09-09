Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! ðŸ˜Born at 36weeks,4lbs14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well.x pic.twitter.com/Q4zImqbbEz

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife have welcomed a daughter.

The Olympic champion cyclist announced the arrival of the baby who he revealed is named Chloe Rose Carol Hoy.

Sharing his happy news on Twitter, the six-time gold medal winner said both mother and baby are 'doing really well'.

"Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Born at 36weeks,4lbs14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well.x" he tweeted.

Lady Sarra Hoy added: "We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital & amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4."

The couple also have a two-year-old son, Callum, who was born 11 weeks prematurely in 2014, weighing just 2lbs 20z.

Following his birth, Lady Hoy became the official ambassador of Bliss Scotland, a charity for babies born prematurely or sick Mail Online reports.