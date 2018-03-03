Sir Elton John has issued a statement following an incident in which an over-eager fan repeatedly touched him while he was performing on stage in Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old singer was performing his hit song Saturday Night's Alright on Thursday (1 March) at The Colosseum, when fans were invited to join him on stage for the song.

When one fan got too close, the singer stormed off stage and on returning allegedly launched into an expletive-laden rant. The incident was caught on camera and circulated widely on social media.

Posting a statement on Twitter John defended his actions describing the fan as "rude" as he accused him of "completely disrupting the performance.

"On Thursday Night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop," he explained.

"He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try and take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.

"I bring fans on stage every evening when we play Saturday Night in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play.

"They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live.

"This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him."

The fan was removed from the venue after which John returned to stage telling the crowd: "No more coming on stage during Saturday Night. You f***ed it up."

He continued the concert performing The Circle of Life from The Lion King.

The British singer announced in January that this will be his last world tour as he wants to spend more time with his children. He is set to perform in 300 shows before ending his touring career in 2020, The Sun reports.