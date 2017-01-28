Sir John Hurt, legendary British actor whose career spanned over six decades, has died aged 77.

His agent, Charles McDonald confirmed the news to the Press Association on Saturday (28 January).

The Bafta-winning actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2015 and an intestinal complaint. However, he continued to work while undergoing treatment and within four months said his cancer was in remission.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers, a former actress and classical pianist.

Hurt is best known for his roles in The Elephant Man, the 1979 sci-fi classic Alien, and Harry Potter. He recently starred as a priest in the biopic of president John F Kennedy's widow, Jackie. The film has been nominated for this year's Academy awards.

Born on 22 January 1940 in the town of Chesterfield in Derbyshire, Hurt was knighted in 2015 for his services to drama. He has acted in more than 100 films and numerous stage and television roles.

The veteran actor has been nominated for two Oscars, for the Elephant Man and Midnight Express.

More recently, the actor appeared in the Harry Potter series as wand-maker Ollivander. In 2013, he made a memorable return and became famous for creating the role of The War Doctor in Doctor Who for the 50th anniversary special episode of the series.

In July 2016, Hurt was forced to pull out of the play Entertainer after advice from his doctors. He was due to play the role of Billy Rice, father of the lead character Archie, in John Osborne's play about a music hall performer.

As soon as news of his death broke out, several Hollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute to the British star.

Elijah Wood tweeted: "Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir."

He starred alongside Hurt in the Oxford Murders.