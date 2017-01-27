It's been a good week for Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. After cleaning up at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (25 January), they went to Buckingham Palace to collect their OBE's on Friday.

The-Geordie duo - better known as Ant and Dec - were accompanied by their respective wives Lisa Armstrong and Ali Astall.

Dressed for the occasion, the TV double-act donned matching grey waistcoats, pin-stripe trousers and tailcoats, as they prepared to receive the honour for services to broadcasting and entertainment.

While the pair, who work together on several TV shows including I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, are rarely parted, they were briefly separated to receive their awards alone, under their full names Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The royal honour comes after the duo picked up three gongs at the National Television Awards, including their 16th consecutive TV presenter of the year award, an award for Saturday Night Takeaway in the best entertainment show category, and a third award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! which was named best challenge show.

And while they most likely spent the evening celebrating their success, fortunately they had a day to recover before their visit to the palace to meet Prince Charles, who they recently interviewed for a documentary celebrating 40 years of the Prince's Trust in 2015.

Ant and Dec first met in 1989 on the set of BBC children's drama Byker Grove where they played PJ and Duncan. According to Mail Online during an interview on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross in 2006 the pair admitted that despite their close bond, they weren't always the best of friends.

"We didn't particularly like each other at first, I thought he was miserable," Dec revealed. "We've rowed a few times - we're quite competitive," Ant added.

Last year the pair signed a new three-year deal with ITV, reportedly worth £30 million.