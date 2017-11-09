Hailey Baldwin has set temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post and fans can't stop gushing about her beauty. The model flaunts her slender figure in a tiny bikini in the photo that she shared on the social media platform.

Baldwin, who previously dated Justin Bieber, captioned the stunning photo, "Mind is here." The picture has since garnered over 300,000 likes and most of her followers believe the striking combination of her beauty, the rain and the oceanic view make for a stunning snap. Her barely-there bikini bottom did little to hide her tan line and that did not go unnoticed as well.

"You are smoking hot" and "you slay queen" were just some of the reactions she received on Instagram where she has over 10 million followers.

"Beautiful young lady with a beautiful body and love the tan lines," said a follower, while another commented, "Your look is perfect that is why my mind is stuck here."

The 20-year-old is an active social media user and constantly shares her life with her fans. However, she doesn't like to be called an "Insta model".

During an interview with Elle UK in June, she said, "I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I'm showing it to people. It's not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line for calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star."