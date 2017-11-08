Paris Jackson was recently spotted getting cosy with a mystery man on Tuesday, 7 November in Melbourne, Australia. The duo was seen walking around the star-studded 2017 Melbourne Cup, which Jackson attended as a VIP guest of Australian department store chain Myer.

Media reports claim that the only daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was seen cosying up to the mystery man while watching the race and was also spotted having an intimate conversation with him at the Myer Marquee.

Contrary to the racecourse tradition, the 19-year-old model wore a rusty-red coloured Morrison dress and beige leather boots and was all smiles while enjoying her day with the man, who was later identified as Gold Coast local Tyler Green.

The chemistry between the two soon sparked romantic link-ups, but news.com.au claims that the duo was just having fun.

Tyler told a news outlet that he "used to model" earlier. "There's only e-commerce work on the Gold Coast as a model and that's not really my thing," he told Sydney Confidential.

Jackson and Tyler appeared happy in each other's company and the latter even wrapped his arms around Paris at one point. Click here to see the pics.

The model has always been quite vocal about her dislike for makeup and, during the Melbourne Cup event as well, she reportedly removed her makeup after a while.

"I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to. I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that's OK," she told the Australian magazine Stellar.

Jackson previously dated Michael Snoddy for a brief period before the couple split in February this year.