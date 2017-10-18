American rapper Gucci Mane tied the knot with fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir in a lavish, all-white ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami on Tuesday night (17 October).

The 37-year-old founder of 1017 Records – who helped popularise trap music – wed his model-turned-entrepreneur partner in a ceremony planned by Kathy Romero that cost over $2m (£1.5m), according to 11Alive.

Mane – real name Radric Delantic Davis – shared a snap of his big day with his new wife surrounded by white flowers onto his Instagram with the caption: "Mr and Mrs Davis 10/17/17 we married".

Ka'oir also posted several shots to her 2.8m followers, including a single shot on her own showing off the beautiful long-sleeved embellished and feathered wedding gown designed by Christopher Paunil. She also carried a bejewelled bouquet and wore a diamond headdress with drop diamond earrings for an extra glamorous touch.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one commenter writing: "Beautiful Mr. & Mrs. Davis @keyshiakaoir fairytale wedding love it. The best wedding 4 yrs to come."

Another said: "That dress was everything beautiful wedding " while a third added: "You had "our" dream wedding vision as you entered into your new normal as Mrs. keep being & doing you ".

Ka'oir walked down an elevated aisle on her big day, which saw a who's who of hip-hop and Atlanta's social scene in attendance, all dressed in white. Guests included Sean "Diddy" Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.

The BET Network covered the expenses of the wedding and also paid the bride and groom another $650K to air a 10-part special called The Mane Event, so that fans can get a peek into their high-profile nuptials.

The newly married couple will enjoy a short honeymoon since Mane is scheduled to perform this Saturday at Oklahoma's BOK Center in Tulsa. He proposed to the Ka'oir Fitness owner at a November 22 Atlanta Hawks game, and fell for her after flying her to Georgia to star in his 911 Emergency music video.