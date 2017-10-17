Modern Family star Ariel Winter has delighted her social media followers with a ravishing magazine cover for LaPalme magazine.

The US-born actress, 19, left little to the imagination in a plunging red gown featuring statement voluminous sleeves for the Fall 2017 issue of the publication.

Winter showcased a new look for the magazine cover which comprised of a block fringe hair style to compliment her soft features.

She captioned the shot on Instagram with: "Fall issue of @lapalmemagazine Thank you so much! What an honor!❤️ #lapalmemagazine #cover #fall".

The snap has created quite a stir among her 3.8m following, with one fan commenting: "Awesome cover. You look amazing".

Someone else said: "Wowzers, absolute goals " while a third added: "Such a QUEEN".

The sensual snap comes after the body confident actress – who underwent breast reduction surgery in 2015 – recently pledged to ignore online trolls.

A source allegedly told Hollywood Life: "Ariel tries to ignore all the haters as much as she can, but it does get to her sometimes. She's not going to stop posting whatever photos she wants though, and she knows that trolls are just an inevitable part of social media.

The source added that people need to get a life and leave the young starlet alone. "Ariel works really hard to stay in shape, and she's really proud of all that she's achieved — she looks and feels amazing. As far as she's concerned people trolling her Instagram need to get a life and leave her alone to live hers."

In September, Winter lashed out at online bullies for constantly criticising her revealing outfits.

She wrote: "I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear every day so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable. Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that."