Grease star Stockard Channing has been cruelly targeted by trolls after her appearance on ITV's Lorraine today (17 October).

The 73-year-old actress is best known for playing the licentious Betty Rizzo in the iconic 1978 musical flick Grease, but sent social media into a meltdown with her appearance on the morning programme.

Fans reacted to Channing's apperance, but many others defended the star, with one declaring: "Stockard Channing looks stunning. Anyone that thinks otherwise is obviously a moron."

Channing made an appearance on the daytime programme to speak about her new West End show Apologia. She also discussed Grease's upcoming 40th birthday, and confessed how "daunting" it is that people still obsess over the film, which also stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

She said: "I don't really want to believe it! I don't want to think about that number! I am the world's oldest living teenager!

"It is a little daunting, coming out of the theatre with people shoving photos in your face," she added.

Channing was 34 when she played rebellious teenager Rizzo in Grease, and went on to win Emmy Awards for The West Wing and The Matthew Shepard Story, both in 2002.

The talented star also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004 for her role in Jack. She most recently played the recurring role of Veronica Loy on the CBS drama The Good Wife from 2012-2016, before landing a part in new musical Apologia.

