Following the recent revival trends, fans would love to see MTV's hit American reality series, Jersey Shore return to our TV screens. One of the original cast members, Snooki (real name Nicole Polizzi) recently revealed whether she would return for a revival series.

She told E! News: "Yes! but not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week." Jersey Shore aired on MTV for six seasons between 2009 and 2012, documenting Snooki and the rest of her outspoken roommates partying their summers away by the beach.

Earlier this year, co-stars JWoww, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Roger Mathews reunited to celebrate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday in New York City. Despite being close with her Jersey Shore family, Snooki told the outlet that she hasn't met Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who is doing 15 years in prison for a 2014 tax evasion indictment.

She told the outlet, "I haven't really talked to Mike since the reunion. We're not exactly friends. I don't wish harm on him or hold a grudge. I feel terrible. Nobody wants to go to jail."

The 29-year-old recently turned off the comments section on her Instagram page after being shamed for her parenting style. She said, "I think [mommy shaming] is worse than any type of bullying. I don't judge another mom because everyone's going to do it differently, but as long as your kid is alive and taken care of and loved, you're doing your job."

The Jersey Shore alum came under fire for posting a photo wherein she is seen putting makeup on her daughter on Mother's Day. When asked if she wants her 2-year-old Giovanna and 5-year-old Lorenzo to follow in her footsteps and join Jersey Shore, She replied, "No, goodbye. Kill them. They're going to be doctors and lawyers."