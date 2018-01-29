Supermodel Gigi Hadid has wowed her Instagram following with a snap taken from her appearance in Tokyo last week for a collaboration with beauty company Maybelline.

The 22-year-old Tommy Hilfiger model showed off her super-svelte figure in all-black clothing as she posed up a storm in the snap, which was taken in a picturesque shabby-chic white room.

Kneeling on a white sofa next to cushions adorned with her name and signature, Hadid grinned as she wore a turtleneck black top with skinny jeans, a blue belt and some high-heel ankle boots.

Expressing gratitude for her warm welcome in Japan, Hadid captioned the shot: "Had the best time launching #GigixMaybelline Asia in Tokyo last week ✨ どうもありがとうございます Thank you so much, Japan for your warm welcome and love always. To all the countries whose representatives joined us to celebrate, I appreciate and am humbled by your support of this line @maybelline love to you all & hope you enjoy !!!!! (Gigi x Maybelline will be available in Japan February 26th) x."

Fans went wild over the shot, which has amassed 1.8m likes in less than 12 hours. One person commented: "You always look beautiful," while another put: "Your a great inspiration."

A third added: "Awww baby you were amazing!!! You look so gorgeous love you and so proud of you angel!! GO GIGI GOOO."

Hadid's latest excitable snap comes as it has been confirmed that she is teaming up with Hilfiger for a fourth season. The spring 2018 collection encapsulates the all-American designer's love of motor sports and the model's jet-set lifestyle with racing stripe prints, embroidered speed logos and graphic badges.

The model said of her latest modelling endeavour: "Everything [about motor sports] is intriguing. The technical aspect, the different ways they modify the cars to race differently, what the driver speaks to his team about while driving 200 mph."

"I personally love the way the windbreaker jackets turned out. I'm happy with the shapes and their ability to be worn as a fashion statement that is functional," Vogue reports.