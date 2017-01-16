The eight-year-old son of Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow has died on the way to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in the town of Manjai, not far from the Gambian capital Banjul.

The young boy, Habibu Barrow, died on Sunday (15 January), leaving his father unable to attend the funeral, the BBC reported. The President-elect has found himself in middle of a political stand-off in the wake of presidential polls in the country in December and remains in exile in Senegal.

An initial outpouring of public joy following Barrow's election has turned to uncertainty and sporadic violence after the sitting President Yahya Jammeh, 22-year ruler of Gambia, refused to accept the result.

The West African regional organisation of states Ecowas has asked Barrow to remain in Senegal as a number of member nations, including Senegal and Nigeria, consider a military intervention in the country to unseat Jammeh.

Barrow, who worked as a member of Argos security staff while studying in London, is due to take the oath of office in Banjul on Thursday (19 January). However, amid the current power struggle in Gambia, a peaceful ascent to the presidency is anything but assured.

In an exclusive interview with IBTimes UK Barrow reasserted his right to the presidency adding it was his hope to end the ongoing crisis through diplomatic channels.