Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has an almost fully fit squad to choose from ahead of his side's clash against Liverpool on Sunday (11 February) but top scorer Charlie Austin will play no part against Jurgen Klopp's men as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tear.

The Saints go into the game against the Reds unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and ended their run of 12 league matches without a win last weekend, emerging 3-2 victors over relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The victory over Alan Pardew's side has kept the wolves from Pellegrino's door for the time being, and the former Alaves boss will be further encouraged by having his whole first-team squad apart from Austin ready and available for the game against Liverpool, who will boast a number of ex-Southampton stars in their starting line-up including Virgil van Dijk.

"We have nothing to report in terms of injuries which is good but we will wait until tomorrow," Pellegrino said in his press conference, per the club's official website. "There is just Charlie [Austin] at the moment who is outside of the squad but the rest of the team are ready."

Austin has not featured for Southampton since December when he suffered a hamstring problem during his side's 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town. It is not known when the former Queens Park Rangers forward will return to action for the Saints, but Pellegrino's men will have to welcome back former captain Van Dijk to the St Mary's Stadium this weekend.

The Netherlands international did earn Southampton £75m when his protracted move to the Reds went through, but Pellegrino wants the home faithful to get behind his player rather than on the back of their former hero.

"It's difficult because there's no truth about one situation, one person could be grateful with him [Van Dijk], one person can say 'boo'. But it's not about 'OK this is the fact'," said Pellegrino, per Sky Sports.

"Every single person has got an opinion about everybody and we have to respect that. But I think our fans are really respectful with ex-players.

"I think I prefer that our fans are focused on supporting our players and getting behind us. Our players have to be focusing on trying to give to our supporters good feeling, good attitude, with energy to try to be 100% on the pitch."