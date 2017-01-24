Spanish singer and model Bimba Bosé has died at the age of 41 after losing a battle with breast cancer.

In a statement released on 23 January, Bosé's family praised her fight as "heroic" while her uncle and fellow musician Miguel Bosé said the singer was his "accomplice". The family said: "Bimba Bosé has died this morning surrounded by her loved ones after a long, brave and heroic fight against cancer. The family asks to respect their privacy in these difficult times and thanks everyone for their support."

Miguel added on Twitter: "Have a good trip Bimba, my accomplice, my partner, my love, my dear daughter. Guide me." The two musicians collaborated together in 2007 on Miguel's song Como Un Lobo, which featured on his album Papito.

Bosé, who was born in Rome, Italy, is survived by her two daughters Dora, 12, and five-year-old June. The Nena singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 but was defiant against the disease, continuing to model after having a mastectomy.

In addition to her music career, Bosé became a prominent face in fashion, gracing the pages of magazines like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and enamouring the industry with her androgynous look.

The runway star also walked at various fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan and modelled for designers like Mario Testino, John Galliano, Steven Meisel, Gucci and Versace Versus, while also becoming a muse for David Delfin.

In 2008, Bosé formed the singing group The Cabriolets, with whom she released three albums and one EP. Also turning her hand to film, Bosé's movie credits include The Consul Of Sodom, short film Diamonds and most recently director Pedro Almodovar's romance drama Julieta, which was released in 2016.

Bosé was married to music producer Diego Postigo from 2006 until early 2013, with whom she shares her two daughters. In June 2016, Bosé told Lecturas magazine that the cancer had "metastasized in her bones, liver and brain" but she planned to continue treatment.